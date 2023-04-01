Mindfulness organization finds need, new home in Pulaski

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PULASKI, Va. — A mindfulness institute formed in Floyd County, a bosom of alternative lifestyles, cast around for a new home recently. It wanted someplace to introduce meditation practices to a new audience.

With expansion in mind, InStill Mindfulness left its former home in the Floyd Center for the Arts and relocated to Pulaski County, the industrial hub on Interstate 81 in the New River Valley.

Teaching mindfulness in Floyd is “like bringing ice to the Eskimos,” said Jamie Reygle, executive director and founder of Instill Mindfulness.

Shannon Ainsley, who directs the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, said she and some of her colleagues didn’t know much about the practice that the Mayo Clinic said lessens stress, anxiety and pain — until InStill Mindfulness held its ribbon cutting. Reygle led a mindfulness exercise for attendees.

“We do now,” she said.

Instill Mindfulness is a nonprofit, secular organization dedicated to spreading mindfulness that launched in Floyd County in 2016. It sponsors a 1,000-person online community with 30 offerings a week and ongoing face-to-face gatherings weekly in Abingdon, in the Pilot community in Montgomery County and in Roanoke. It’s well known for events, programs and carrying the torch of mindfulness.

But after some of its in-person events in Floyd failed to attract sufficient participation, it ushered in a period of contemplation for the group. Taking stock of its motto, “a mindful world for all,” its founder and board decided to move on.

“The more we looked at it, the more the answer became we need to be someplace like Pulaski,” Reygle said. “We thought, ‘Let’s bring it to an area where…it could actually make a difference.’”

Business and government representatives gathered at the new Instill Mindfulness office in the town of Pulaski at 246 N. Washington Ave. for a ribbon cutting March 2. The downtown business district, once a vigorous commercial and industrial center, has followed the same path as other Appalachian Rust Belt towns, and now contains numerous empty buildings, a sign of economic contraction.

Ainsley, the chamber chief, called Instill’s move to Pulaski “a little unconventional.” She said the organization will need to spread the word. She’s interested in attending an online event to obtain “stress reducers” for herself and speculated that local businesses might offer mindfulness sessions for employee wellness.

Reygle envisions free classes on, for starters, substance abuse and parenting in the context of introducing mindfulness. He and volunteers seek to tailor offerings to the community’s needs.

“We are really entering a new domain,” Reygle said.

The office seats about a dozen people. There is a case of books which people can borrow “with no return date,” the director said. In addition to scheduled events, Instill Mindfulness is considering the possibility of drop-in hours. It hopes to open its doors for at least a few hours a day five days a week.

Reygle, a certified mindfulness teacher, defined mindfulness as “noticing with curiosity and without judgment.”

Born in Australia, Reygle worked in the music industry, had a radio show and did music journalism, but gave it up in search of greater fulfillment. He joined an intentional community, which had a meditation hall. He first learned about mindfulness there.

He left Australia and traveled in the United States, following an inner compass. For a time he lived in Mexico. At some point he heard about the annual FloydFest outdoor music carnival and, being a Pink Floyd fan, decided to attend.

At the 2005 running of the music festival, he met his wife, Elisha, and has lived in Floyd County since. They reside in a dwelling made of earth, sand and straw, he said.

Bucolic Floyd County was rediscovered in the 1970s by new pioneers, “back-to-the-landers seeking rural refuge. Many of the new residents were artists or artisans,” according to a history by Lydeana Martin. “In Floyd County, they found a land of natural beauty, a unique geography with all waters flowing out, rich hand-craft and music traditions, and open opportunities for creative living.”

Emblematic of that DNA was FloydFest, an expansive music festival born in 2002 and still going strong with the planned debut of a new location in Check this year. Reygle said Instill Mindfulness will continue offering events there.

Joe Klein, a licensed professional counselor running a mindfulness-based addiction recovery program through New River Valley Community Services, supports Instill’s move to Pulaski. Klein co-founded Inward Bound Mindfulness Education, a global nonprofit teaching mindfulness to young people under the acronym iBme. Reygle taught at many of its retreats.

“He is someone who is good at bringing diverse people together to work on solving problems in the community,” Klein said.

Klein, who has clients from Pulaski, said “a multigenerational, ingrained sense of poverty, addiction and trauma” afflicts some area residents. People growing up in that kind of environment “come into a kind of learned helplessness,” he said.

Health data for the Appalachian Region, of which Pulaski is a part, confirms the struggles of men in particular.

Appalachians 25-54, in their prime working and child-rearing years, succumbed to diseases of “despair,” described as conditions caused by use of drugs and alcohol and by suicide, at a rate 47% higher than people in those age groups outside Appalachia in 2020. Appalachian men posted death rates from those conditions twice that of Appalachian women, according to a study by the Appalachian Regional Commission. It was co-written by Michael Meit with East Tennessee State University’s Center for Rural Health Research. Counseling is available to Pulaski residents, as is medication, but mindfulness is an effective and complementary mode of self-care, Klein said. Mindfulness equips an individual to develop skills inside their own mind to work with their suffering. Practicing mindfulness creates beneficial states of mind and body, such as relaxation, love and kindness, and a greater capacity to ride the ups and downs of life. Multiple studies have found that eight weeks of brief daily practice can create observable changes in the brain, behavior and life satisfaction, he said.

“And it’s legal and it’s free and it’s safe,” Klein said.

Klein doesn’t see people visiting Instill Mindfulness “in droves” right away, but described the facility as providing a pleasant location in which to practice with like-minded individuals assisted by experienced teachers.

Reygle would like to see the community mindfulness program built in Pulaski become a model for rural America communities grappling with modern challenges, which go beyond personal mental health.

“That to me is so critical — to reduce the divisions in this country. One of the things mindfulness does for a lot of people is it opens their minds to more possibilities and lessens the need to be right all the time, which is one of the biggest causes of division, right?” he said.

“It’s like, if you have to be right and the person you’re talking to has to be right and you don’t agree, you’re going to have division. But, if someone can be in a position where, it’s like, ‘well, I don’t agree with you but I want to hear your position, I want to hear what you have to say about it,’ that’s a more mindful approach to dialogue. So we’re hoping to foster that kind of mentality. And it’s not something you can really teach people but, if you can show people mindfulness, it’s something you get through mindfulness, through the practice. You start to get a little softer. Well, your edges start to get a little softer and more blurry.”

