Winners announced for 2022 Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Winners of the 2022 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced April 1 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Thirty-nine news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2022.

Evan Jones was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award for a broadcast career that spans more than 50 years, most recently with WFIR Radio in Roanoke.

The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Tim Irr, anchor at WSAZ-TV. Irr, a native of Pittsburgh, began at the Huntington-Charleston, W.Va., station in 1994.

The VAPB also awarded two $2,000 scholarships to students majoring in media and broadcast journalism: Tolulope Olasoji of West Virginia University and Avalon Pernell of Washington and Lee University.

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Winners in the 2022 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest:

COMBINED DIVISION (TV/RADIO):

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Memory Wars”; Second, Trey Kay and Emily Haavik, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Court of Second Chances.”

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tragedy at UVA”; Second, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Chesapeake Mass Shooting.”

Best Continuing News: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “July 4 Mass Shooting Plot”; Second, Margaret Ashburn, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “UVA Shootings.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Janet Roach and Adrian Guerra, WVEC- TV, Norfolk, VA, “The Fentanyl Crisis”; Second, David Stotts, Jon Burkett and Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime Insider Reopen the Case.”

Best Light Feature: First, Samantha Willis and Martin Montgomery, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Rev. Cora’s Gospel”; Second, Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Mystery Letters in the Attic: It Is Definitely a Love Story.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Blaine Boulevard”; Second, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Neighbors Get Mail Delivery.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Greg McQuade and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Gowdy Gloves: Maybe This Is the Way I Get to the Show”; Second, Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Young Burrow.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Anthony Sabella, WTKR- TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA; Second, Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Laura French, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Emily Bennett, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Road Safety Concerns”; Second, Logan Sherrill, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Hometown Eats.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Joe Valdez, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “What Are They Going to Do?”; Second, Ben Brady, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tappahannock Fire.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Andrew Robinson and Ricky Matthews, WAVY- TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Art From Above”; Second, Dustin Weekley and Blake Whitener, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Memorial Services Held for CPD K9.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Jean Jadhon and Rob Chewning, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Addicted to Chance”; Second, Tiaira Shoultz, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Cola Beale.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Noreen Turyn and Jeff Meyer, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Johnny Cashman”; Second, Alyssa Rae and Greg Moore, WSLS- TV, Roanoke, VA, “Blowing the Whistle - A College Football Scandal.”

Best Website: First, Jane Alvarez Wertz, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Jeff Morris, Shannon Stowers and Kris Plona, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Best News Promo: First, Rob Edmonds, Ashly Richards and Pete George, WWBT- TV, Richmond, VA, “Walk”; Second, Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “53 Days.”

Best Station Promo: First, Brandy Brown, David Stotts and Victoria Bostic, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime Insider Reopen the Case”; Second, David Stotts, Kaci Taylor and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Backyard Weather All Year Long.”

Best Newscast: First, Sarah Callaway, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “UVA Shooting Aftermath”; Second, Chelsea Armstrong, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Flash Flooding.”

Best Weathercast: First, Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “First Big Snow”; Second, Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Cold Water Weather.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV; Second, Zach Daniel, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA; Second, Rachel Keller, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Nathan Epstein, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Dave Walls, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best Producer: First, Mike Bergazzi, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime 360”; Second, Jessica Wetzler, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Team News Coverage: First, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Officers Killed in Line of Duty”; Second, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “UVA Shootings.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Roberta Oster, Brad Clore and Dennis Ting, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Descendants’ Voices at Monticello”; Second, George Noleff, WFXR-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Outdoors Bound and on the Farm: George Noleff Highlights All Nature Has to Offer in the Commonwealth.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”; Second, Taylor Eaton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Returns.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Julie Millet and Jon Dowding, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The State of Education”; Second, Kristen Bentley, Joseph Payton and Jay Melvin, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Fired up Friday: Igniting a New Tradition.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

TVII/SMALL MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, Ian Roth and Celeste Gessner, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “I-79 Standoff”; Second, Gailyn Markham, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Police Involved Shooting.”

Best Continuing News: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville, Albemarle County Bus Driver Issues”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Winter Weather Causes Prolonged Power Outages.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Rob Metzger, Jack Hillgrove and Bill Phillips, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV; Second, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Laura Bowen, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “Vienna Baseball Field Fight”; Second, Rachel Hirschheimer, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Refugees Struggle to Find Housing.”

Best Light Feature: First, Chelsea Church, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Ella’s Cards”; Second, Madison McNamee, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Award-Winning Orchestra Teacher Retires.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield- Lewisburg, WV, “Faith and Recovery: The Jill Howell Story”; Second, Rachel Hirschheimer and Taylor Thomas, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Behind the Scenes at a COVID-19 Testing Event.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Preston Willett, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “A Way of Life, Louisa County Football”; Second, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Number One Fan.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “A Cup of Lemonade”; Second, Dryden Quigley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Kristen Quon, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Rivers Upchurch, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV.

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Isabel Cleary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Central Virginia Mail Issues”; Second, Madison McNamee, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Isabel Cleary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Hoax Threat Locks Down Charlottesville High School.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Max Marcilla, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Fallen Veteran Receives Arlington Burial”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Future Leaders Program Rockets.” Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Ian Roth, Celeste Gessner and Joshua Jarnagin, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “I-79 Standoff”; Second, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “WVU Begins Search for Next Director of Athletics.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Annie Moore, Martin Staunton and Taylor Hankins, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Conditions at SRJ”; Second, Carly Haynes, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Stinky Septic Tank Troubles.”

Best Website: First, John Lynch, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV; Second, John Early and Julia Ocasio, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best News Promo: First, Joey Kinsley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “CBS19 Sports”; Second, Jared Morrison, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “July Storms.”

Best Station Promo: First, Jared Morrison, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Meteorologist Katherine Thompson”; Second, Aric Berg, Julian Bussells and Jay Webb, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Newscast: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jake Waddell and Kristen Cauley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Weathercast: First, Jeff Oechslein and Nathan Shutt, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Martin Luther King Day Snowstorm”; Second, Katherine Thompson and Collin Rogers, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “July Storms.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Stephanie Penn, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Kasey Hott, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Melinda Zosh, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Preston Willett, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Marty Hudtloff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Producer: First, Ben Casto, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Election Night Coverage”; Second, Lynne Vogt, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Team News Coverage: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Snowstorm”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Tragedy on UVA Grounds.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Simone McKenny, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “The Journey”; Second, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Breaking the Color Lines.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Veterans Voices”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Greg Bishop.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Jaime Baker and Rick Zumpano, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Hearing the Homeless”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Faith and Recovery: Breaking the Chains of Addiction.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

RADIO I/METRO:

Best Spot News: First, David Adkins, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Title IX Protest”; Second, Caroline MacGregor, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Airport Expansion’s Potential Impact on Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents.”

Best Continuing News: First, David Lefkowitz, Gary Hess and Matt Demlein, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA, “UVA Football Tragedy”; Second, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “UVA Shooting.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Andrew Rogers and Justin Zimmer, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Trey Kay and Marisa Helms, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “The Gun Divide”; Second, Jessica Lilly, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia Water Trails: Rebuilding Buffalo Creek’s Identity.”

Best Light Feature: First, Mason Adams, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Floyd’s Friday Night Jamboree Builds Community From Music”; Second, Ryan Murphy, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “The Formula Fairy: A Hampton Roads Mom Invests Hours, Hundreds of Dollars to Keep Babies Fed.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Whittney Evans, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Prisoners in Virginia Only Get Photocopies of Incoming Mail”; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Better School Lunches.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Poolside Math”; Second, Jeff Bossert, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Coalfields Baseball.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Jason Philyaw, Ryan Epling and Luke Hamilton, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall v. Appalachian State”; Second, Dennis Carter, Rich Roth and Derek Beard, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “E.C. Glass.”

Best Reporter: First, Megan Pauly, VPM News, Richmond, VA; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Talk Show: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony McAvoy, WLNI- FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Morningline.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Retiring Police Chief Howard Hall”; Second, Eric Douglas, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Arthur Author Appears at Book Festival.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Ben Paviour, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Politics/Government Accountability”; Second, Chris Schulz, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Mon County Bans Pride Flags in Schools, Receives Pushback.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Jessica Lilly, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia Water Trails: Rebuilding Buffalo Creek’s Identity.”

Best Newscast: First, Gary Hess, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA, “Another Mass Shooting Close to Home”; Second, Luke Church, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dennis Edwards, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA; Second, Teresa Wills, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Bridge Safety and A Discussion About the State’s Personal Income Tax on This West Virginia Morning.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Jahd Khalil and Scott Elmquist, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Removal of A.P. Hill Statue Points to New Era in Richmond History”; Second, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Moton School Historic Site.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Zack Harold, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “A Guitar Surgeon Gives Old Instruments Their Voices Back”; Second, Lauren Griffin, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Dirt, Soot, Smoke and Oil: Mechanics Take on the Dirty Job of Repairing Antique Trains.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Another Way: How One Virginia City Reckons With Gun Violence”; Second, Sandy Hausman and Michael Pope, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “The Cost of Living in Prison.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Makaylah Wheeler, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Best Spot News: First, Dori Zook, Jay Hart and Jay James, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Culbreth Shootings.”

Best Continuing News: First, Courteney Stuart, Dori Zook and Jay Hart, WINA- AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Montpelier Descendants Committee Uprising on Montpelier Foundation Board”; Second, Ryan Stone, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Board of Supervisors Turmoil.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Luke Neer, Adam Hawes and John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Ryan Stone, Brandon Burnett and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Best Light Feature: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Michael’s Real Estate-Themed Holiday Songs”; Second, Josh Lineberry, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Danville Police Department New Headquarters.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Importance of Providing Housing for Everyone”; Second, Barry Richmond, WAKG- FM, Danville, VA, “NASCAR Noise - Joe Gibbs.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Luke Neer, Vegas Mike and Taylor Pilkington, WINA- AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “March Madness Bracket Preview.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Final Seconds Harry Johnson Holiday Classic”; Second, John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Virginia Basketball Is the Show Tonight!”

Best Talk Show: First, Rob Schilling and Samantha Federico, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “The Schilling Show: Newly Elected Second Term Congressman Bob Good and Callers.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “DCC Job Fair”; Second, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Interview With New Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Danville Economic Development and Tourism Study.”

Best Website: First, Ginyah Woods, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA; Second, Ginyah Woods, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Best Station Promo: First, Jon Talbott, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Meet Ryan Stone.”

Best Newscast: First, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Shooting not the Only Game in Town That Morning.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Yo, Paper or Plastic”; Second, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Basketball With a Red Hot Start.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Dori Zook, Courteney Stuart and Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Ryan Stone and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

