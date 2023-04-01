Winners announced for 2022 Virginia AP Broadcasters Awards

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Winners of the 2022 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced April 1 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Evan Jones was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award for a broadcast career that spans more than 50 years, most recently with WFIR Radio in Roanoke.
The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Tim Irr, anchor at WSAZ-TV. Irr, a native of Pittsburgh, began at the Huntington-Charleston, W.Va., station in 1994.
The VAPB also awarded two $2,000 scholarships to students majoring in media and broadcast journalism: Tolulope Olasoji of West Virginia University and Avalon Pernell of Washington and Lee University.
The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.
Winners in the 2022 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest:
COMBINED DIVISION (TV/RADIO):
Best Podcast-Audio: First, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Memory Wars”; Second, Trey Kay and Emily Haavik, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Court of Second Chances.”
TVI/LARGE MARKET:
Best Spot News: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tragedy at UVA”; Second, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Chesapeake Mass Shooting.”
Best Continuing News: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “July 4 Mass Shooting Plot”; Second, Margaret Ashburn, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “UVA Shootings.”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.
Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Janet Roach and Adrian Guerra, WVEC- TV, Norfolk, VA, “The Fentanyl Crisis”; Second, David Stotts, Jon Burkett and Brandy Brown, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime Insider Reopen the Case.”
Best Light Feature: First, Samantha Willis and Martin Montgomery, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Rev. Cora’s Gospel”; Second, Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Mystery Letters in the Attic: It Is Definitely a Love Story.”
Best Serious Feature: First, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Blaine Boulevard”; Second, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Neighbors Get Mail Delivery.”
Best Sports Feature: First, Greg McQuade and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Gowdy Gloves: Maybe This Is the Way I Get to the Show”; Second, Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Young Burrow.”
Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Anthony Sabella, WTKR- TV/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA; Second, Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA.
Best Reporter: First, Laura French, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Emily Bennett, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.
Best Specialty Reporting: First, Marlee Pinchok, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Road Safety Concerns”; Second, Logan Sherrill, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Hometown Eats.”
Best Spot News Photography: First, Joe Valdez, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “What Are They Going to Do?”; Second, Ben Brady, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Tappahannock Fire.”
Best Feature Photography: First, Andrew Robinson and Ricky Matthews, WAVY- TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Art From Above”; Second, Dustin Weekley and Blake Whitener, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Memorial Services Held for CPD K9.”
Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Jean Jadhon and Rob Chewning, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Addicted to Chance”; Second, Tiaira Shoultz, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Cola Beale.”
Best Investigative Reporting: First, Noreen Turyn and Jeff Meyer, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Johnny Cashman”; Second, Alyssa Rae and Greg Moore, WSLS- TV, Roanoke, VA, “Blowing the Whistle - A College Football Scandal.”
Best Website: First, Jane Alvarez Wertz, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Jeff Morris, Shannon Stowers and Kris Plona, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.
Best News Promo: First, Rob Edmonds, Ashly Richards and Pete George, WWBT- TV, Richmond, VA, “Walk”; Second, Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “53 Days.”
Best Station Promo: First, Brandy Brown, David Stotts and Victoria Bostic, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime Insider Reopen the Case”; Second, David Stotts, Kaci Taylor and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Backyard Weather All Year Long.”
Best Newscast: First, Sarah Callaway, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “UVA Shooting Aftermath”; Second, Chelsea Armstrong, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Flash Flooding.”
Best Weathercast: First, Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Joe Fitzwater, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “First Big Snow”; Second, Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Cold Water Weather.”
Best Weathercaster: First, Spencer Adkins, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV; Second, Zach Daniel, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.
Best TV News Anchor: First, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA; Second, Rachel Keller, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.
Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Nathan Epstein, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Dave Walls, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.
Best Producer: First, Mike Bergazzi, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Crime 360”; Second, Jessica Wetzler, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.
Best Team News Coverage: First, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Officers Killed in Line of Duty”; Second, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “UVA Shootings.”
Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Roberta Oster, Brad Clore and Dennis Ting, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Descendants’ Voices at Monticello”; Second, George Noleff, WFXR-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Outdoors Bound and on the Farm: George Noleff Highlights All Nature Has to Offer in the Commonwealth.”
Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”; Second, Taylor Eaton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Returns.”
Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Julie Millet and Jon Dowding, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “The State of Education”; Second, Kristen Bentley, Joseph Payton and Jay Melvin, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Fired up Friday: Igniting a New Tradition.”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.
TVII/SMALL MARKET:
Best Spot News: First, Ian Roth and Celeste Gessner, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “I-79 Standoff”; Second, Gailyn Markham, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Police Involved Shooting.”
Best Continuing News: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville, Albemarle County Bus Driver Issues”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Winter Weather Causes Prolonged Power Outages.”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Rob Metzger, Jack Hillgrove and Bill Phillips, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV; Second, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV.
Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Laura Bowen, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “Vienna Baseball Field Fight”; Second, Rachel Hirschheimer, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Refugees Struggle to Find Housing.”
Best Light Feature: First, Chelsea Church, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Ella’s Cards”; Second, Madison McNamee, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Award-Winning Orchestra Teacher Retires.”
Best Serious Feature: First, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield- Lewisburg, WV, “Faith and Recovery: The Jill Howell Story”; Second, Rachel Hirschheimer and Taylor Thomas, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Behind the Scenes at a COVID-19 Testing Event.”
Best Sports Feature: First, Preston Willett, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “A Way of Life, Louisa County Football”; Second, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Number One Fan.”
Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “A Cup of Lemonade”; Second, Dryden Quigley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
Best Reporter: First, Kristen Quon, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Rivers Upchurch, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV.
Best Specialty Reporting: First, Isabel Cleary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Central Virginia Mail Issues”; Second, Madison McNamee, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”
Best Spot News Photography: First, Isabel Cleary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Hoax Threat Locks Down Charlottesville High School.”
Best Feature Photography: First, Max Marcilla, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Fallen Veteran Receives Arlington Burial”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Future Leaders Program Rockets.” Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Ian Roth, Celeste Gessner and Joshua Jarnagin, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “I-79 Standoff”; Second, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “WVU Begins Search for Next Director of Athletics.”
Best Investigative Reporting: First, Annie Moore, Martin Staunton and Taylor Hankins, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Conditions at SRJ”; Second, Carly Haynes, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Stinky Septic Tank Troubles.”
Best Website: First, John Lynch, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV; Second, John Early and Julia Ocasio, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
Best News Promo: First, Joey Kinsley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “CBS19 Sports”; Second, Jared Morrison, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “July Storms.”
Best Station Promo: First, Jared Morrison, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Meteorologist Katherine Thompson”; Second, Aric Berg, Julian Bussells and Jay Webb, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.
Best Newscast: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jake Waddell and Kristen Cauley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
Best Weathercast: First, Jeff Oechslein and Nathan Shutt, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Martin Luther King Day Snowstorm”; Second, Katherine Thompson and Collin Rogers, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “July Storms.”
Best Weathercaster: First, Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Stephanie Penn, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.
Best TV News Anchor: First, Kasey Hott, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Melinda Zosh, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV.
Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Preston Willett, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Marty Hudtloff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
Best Producer: First, Ben Casto, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Election Night Coverage”; Second, Lynne Vogt, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
Best Team News Coverage: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Snowstorm”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Tragedy on UVA Grounds.”
Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Simone McKenny, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “The Journey”; Second, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Breaking the Color Lines.”
Best Mountain State Heritage: First, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Veterans Voices”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Greg Bishop.”
Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Jaime Baker and Rick Zumpano, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Hearing the Homeless”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Faith and Recovery: Breaking the Chains of Addiction.”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.
RADIO I/METRO:
Best Spot News: First, David Adkins, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Title IX Protest”; Second, Caroline MacGregor, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Airport Expansion’s Potential Impact on Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents.”
Best Continuing News: First, David Lefkowitz, Gary Hess and Matt Demlein, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA, “UVA Football Tragedy”; Second, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “UVA Shooting.”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Andrew Rogers and Justin Zimmer, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.
Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Trey Kay and Marisa Helms, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “The Gun Divide”; Second, Jessica Lilly, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia Water Trails: Rebuilding Buffalo Creek’s Identity.”
Best Light Feature: First, Mason Adams, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Floyd’s Friday Night Jamboree Builds Community From Music”; Second, Ryan Murphy, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “The Formula Fairy: A Hampton Roads Mom Invests Hours, Hundreds of Dollars to Keep Babies Fed.”
Best Serious Feature: First, Whittney Evans, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Prisoners in Virginia Only Get Photocopies of Incoming Mail”; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Better School Lunches.”
Best Sports Feature: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Poolside Math”; Second, Jeff Bossert, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Coalfields Baseball.”
Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Jason Philyaw, Ryan Epling and Luke Hamilton, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall v. Appalachian State”; Second, Dennis Carter, Rich Roth and Derek Beard, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “E.C. Glass.”
Best Reporter: First, Megan Pauly, VPM News, Richmond, VA; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.
Best Talk Show: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony McAvoy, WLNI- FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Morningline.”
Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Retiring Police Chief Howard Hall”; Second, Eric Douglas, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Arthur Author Appears at Book Festival.”
Best Specialty Reporting: First, Ben Paviour, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Politics/Government Accountability”; Second, Chris Schulz, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Mon County Bans Pride Flags in Schools, Receives Pushback.”
Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Jessica Lilly, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia Water Trails: Rebuilding Buffalo Creek’s Identity.”
Best Newscast: First, Gary Hess, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA, “Another Mass Shooting Close to Home”; Second, Luke Church, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.
Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dennis Edwards, WRVA-AM, Richmond, VA; Second, Teresa Wills, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Bridge Safety and A Discussion About the State’s Personal Income Tax on This West Virginia Morning.”
Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Jahd Khalil and Scott Elmquist, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Removal of A.P. Hill Statue Points to New Era in Richmond History”; Second, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Moton School Historic Site.”
Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Zack Harold, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “A Guitar Surgeon Gives Old Instruments Their Voices Back”; Second, Lauren Griffin, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Dirt, Soot, Smoke and Oil: Mechanics Take on the Dirty Job of Repairing Antique Trains.”
Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Another Way: How One Virginia City Reckons With Gun Violence”; Second, Sandy Hausman and Michael Pope, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “The Cost of Living in Prison.”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Makaylah Wheeler, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.
RADIO II/NON-METRO:
Best Spot News: First, Dori Zook, Jay Hart and Jay James, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Culbreth Shootings.”
Best Continuing News: First, Courteney Stuart, Dori Zook and Jay Hart, WINA- AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Montpelier Descendants Committee Uprising on Montpelier Foundation Board”; Second, Ryan Stone, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Board of Supervisors Turmoil.”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Luke Neer, Adam Hawes and John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Ryan Stone, Brandon Burnett and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.
Best Light Feature: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Michael’s Real Estate-Themed Holiday Songs”; Second, Josh Lineberry, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Danville Police Department New Headquarters.”
Best Serious Feature: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Importance of Providing Housing for Everyone”; Second, Barry Richmond, WAKG- FM, Danville, VA, “NASCAR Noise - Joe Gibbs.”
Best Sports Feature: First, Luke Neer, Vegas Mike and Taylor Pilkington, WINA- AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “March Madness Bracket Preview.”
Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Final Seconds Harry Johnson Holiday Classic”; Second, John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Virginia Basketball Is the Show Tonight!”
Best Talk Show: First, Rob Schilling and Samantha Federico, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “The Schilling Show: Newly Elected Second Term Congressman Bob Good and Callers.”
Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “DCC Job Fair”; Second, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Interview With New Vice Mayor JuanDiego Wade.”
Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Danville Economic Development and Tourism Study.”
Best Website: First, Ginyah Woods, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA; Second, Ginyah Woods, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.
Best Station Promo: First, Jon Talbott, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Meet Ryan Stone.”
Best Newscast: First, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Shooting not the Only Game in Town That Morning.”
Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Yo, Paper or Plastic”; Second, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA.
Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Basketball With a Red Hot Start.”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Dori Zook, Courteney Stuart and Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Ryan Stone and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.