Youngkin heading to Asia for 1st overseas trade mission

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in late April, his office announced Tuesday.
“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia.”
The trip will be Youngkin’s first to Asia as governor.