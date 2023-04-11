The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Delays on Metro’s Blue Line after derailment

By
April 11, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EDT
A commuter sits on a Red Line Metro train during evening rush hour at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)
Riders on Metro’s Blue Line should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a derailment involving construction equipment.

The incident happened overnight outside the Potomac Yard station. For Tuesday morning, trains are sharing a track in both directions of the line between the Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport stops.

Officials did not say how long the delays would last.

In a statement to News 4, Metro officials said overnight crews were working near a shut-down area of the Yellow Line bridge when “flat bed equipment slipped off the track.” They said no trains were involved in the derailment but that it was causing delays for customers on the Blue Line and Blue Plus because of speed restrictions.

