Delays on Metro’s Blue Line after derailment

Riders on Metro’s Blue Line should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a derailment involving construction equipment.
UPDATED: Blue Line/Blue Plus Line Delay: Single tracking between Braddock Rd and Nat'l Airport due to a disabled work unit outside Nat'l Airport. Expect delays in both directions— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 11, 2023
In a statement to News 4, Metro officials said overnight crews were working near a shut-down area of the Yellow Line bridge when “flat bed equipment slipped off the track.” They said no trains were involved in the derailment but that it was causing delays for customers on the Blue Line and Blue Plus because of speed restrictions.
