Serious crash causes delays on Beltway in Virginia

Drivers should expect extended delays Friday morning after a crash that injured several people on the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia.
#BREAKING *Drivers ...EXPECT DELAYS on outer loop 495 near the Van Dorn Street exit. Virginia State Police on scene of a fiery crash. Troopers tell us the outer loop of the beltway is completely shut down. @wusa9 @LindsNance has the latest!https://t.co/rcSsIeKDoi— Annie Yu 여진 (@AnnieYuTV) April 28, 2023
Delays begin in the Springfield area, and officials did not say when the highway would be fully reopened.
Tractor Trailer Fire with Injury. I-95/495 NB (Outer Loop) at VA-613 (Ex 173). Ffx Co VA. 3 left NB lanes, and 1 left SB lane remain blocked from overnight incident. 2 right lanes open. Delays remain, beginning in the Springfield Interchange. Extended closure expected— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 28, 2023
