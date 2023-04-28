The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Serious crash causes delays on Beltway in Virginia

By
April 28, 2023 at 6:24 a.m. EDT
Drivers should expect extended delays Friday morning after a crash that injured several people on the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia.

Transportation officials said on Twitter the incident involved several vehicles that crashed on the outer loop of the Beltway near VA-613 in Fairfax County. Several lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway were blocked.

Delays begin in the Springfield area, and officials did not say when the highway would be fully reopened.

