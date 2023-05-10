Police say man fatally shot co-worker at Virginia hospital following an altercation

RICHMOND, Va. — An altercation between two co-workers at a Virginia hospital led to a fatal shooting early Wednesday, police said.
Police said the shooting suspect, Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, was taken into custody and charged with maliciously shooting within a building. They said additional charges are pending. It could not immediately be determined if Boisseau has retained a lawyer to represent him.
VCU police briefly locked down the building. No other injuries were reported.
Police did not immediately release details on what jobs the men held at the hospital.