Police say man fatally shot co-worker at Virginia hospital following an altercation

Richmond police said they are working with the VCU Police Department to investigate the shooting at the VCU Medical Center.

Police said in a news release that officers from both departments received an emergency call at about 12:04 a.m. reporting shots fired and an active threat inside the medical center. Officers determined that the two employees had an altercation in a stairwell, which resulted in one of the co-workers shooting the other. Police identified the victim as Ty’Quan White, 25, of Richmond.