Man killed, 3 students wounded in shooting at off-campus party in Frostburg

FROSTBURG, Md. — A 20-year-old man was killed and three college students were wounded in a shooting during a weekend party near a western Maryland university, officials said.
Alexander Ramon Redondo of Westernport died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said, adding that he was not enrolled at Frostburg State.
Two female students were hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking an update on their condition.
A male student went to a hospital Sunday afternoon to treat a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.
Officers from both the Frostburg Police and Frostburg State University Police had responded to the report of a shooting at the East College Avenue.