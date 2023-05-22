The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Backups on inner loop of Beltway after crash involving state trooper

By
May 22, 2023 at 6:43 a.m. EDT
Drivers should expect backups Monday morning on the Beltway’s inner loop after a crash that involved a Maryland state trooper.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., near the University Boulevard exit, when a vehicle rear-ended a trooper’s marked SUV while he was parked in a work-zone area, officials said in a Twitter post. He was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate information on the driver who hit his vehicle.

Several lanes of the Beltway were closed early Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

