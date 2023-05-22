Backups on inner loop of Beltway after crash involving state trooper

Drivers should expect backups Monday morning on the Beltway’s inner loop after a crash that involved a Maryland state trooper.
ANOTHER HIGHWAY CRASH, THIS TIME A @MDSP TROOPER STRUCK: Innerloop I-495 before University Blvd in Silver Spring-- he is heavily entrapped inside of his cruiser after being struck while on a traffic detail. Highway is shutdown. #MDtraffic https://t.co/7up0feXfmh pic.twitter.com/fLTQWoSPbb— MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) May 22, 2023
Several lanes of the Beltway were closed early Monday. The crash remains under investigation.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. a trooper inside of his marked SUV was rear ended while working in a work zone area. He was transported to Shock Trauma. @mdsp Crash Team is on the scene. Lanes 1, 2, 3, 4 closed for the investigation. Motorists urged to find alternate routes #MDTraffic— MD State Police (@MDSP) May 22, 2023
