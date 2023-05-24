Court official: DMV knew of DUIs of woman charged in fatal D.C. crash

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court official Wednesday disputed a deputy mayor’s claim that the Department of Motor Vehicles had not been alerted to the past DUIs of a woman who is charged in a fatal crash that killed three people on Rock Creek Parkway, increasing pressure on city officials to explain how they handled the woman’s license.

D.C. Superior Court spokesman Doug Buchanan asserted that his records showed the motor vehicle agency had been properly notified of Nakita Marie Walker’s three past DUI convictions, which came in the years before she was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal crash that killed three. Police allege that Walker had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit in tests administered after she crashed into a sedan on Rock Creek Parkway in March — killing a Lyft driver and the two young men he was driving home.

District government officials have not responded to multiple questions about whether Walker had a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. But Lucinda M. Babers, deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure, said at a D.C. Council hearing Tuesday that the Superior Court did not notify the DMV of Walker’s convictions in prior DUI cases, which would have triggered a process inside the department that often results in driver’s license suspensions. She cited a breakdown in communication.

Buchanan denied that accusation Wednesday.

“Evidence has been shared with District officials, indicating the computer transmissions of information in the cases connected to Ms. Nakita Walker were each successfully shared with the DC DMV’s computer system,” he said in a statement.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday said she was briefed on the situation but said she was not familiar with the communication between the court and DMV. She suggested there might be a technical problem.

“Whatever gaps there are, we will fill them,” Bowser said. “It sounds like a technology solution and a fix that can potentially make it safe on the road. So it will have my full attention.”

Bowser’s spokeswoman Susana Castillo declined to respond to questions about the court’s dispute that the notification was successfully made, instead referring a reporter to Bowser’s statement.

The District is one of a few jurisdictions that receive such notifications electronically, Babers said Tuesday, and the DMV has a verification system in place to ensure that notifications are reviewed and processed in a timely manner. She said that the city learned of Walker’s DUI convictions in news reports Monday and that the DMV had no knowledge of her record.

Babers also said that past technical glitches in the electronic notification system had been resolved and that she expected existing protocols would be reviewed. The DMV, she said, would have “to figure out some other way to do it, because that didn’t get us what we needed.”

D.C. law requires the mayor to revoke the license of any person convicted of a DUI for a minimum of six months for a first offense, one year for a second offense and two years for a third offense. The law also requires that the DMV handle the revocation process after being notified by the courts of a conviction.

Walker was last charged with a DUI in 2020. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2022. She had previous DUI charges in 2015 and 2018. The vehicle that she was driving on Rock Creek Parkway — which she co-owned with her estranged husband, according to court records — had 49 outstanding tickets with unpaid fines that totaled $12,300 at the time.

City elected leaders and residents have raised questions about whether more cases like hers have slipped through the cracks, allowing drunk drivers to maintain licenses that should be revoked.

D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large) on Tuesday urged Babers and the DMV to audit cases of individuals who have been convicted of driving infractions and ensure their driving privileges’ have been removed. Henderson said there should be a better mechanism to ensure that someone with a record like Walker’s isn’t driving with a valid license — noting that lives were lost in the crash police say she caused.

The three people killed in the March 15 crash were Mohamed Kamara, a 42-year-old Lyft driver working extra hours to save up for a trip to see his wife and daughter in Sierra Leone; and 23-year-old friends Olvin Torres Velasquez and Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, who called for a ride after a late dinner in D.C.

“This is not minor,” Henderson said. “This is a big thing.”

