Two men killed, two hospitalized after shooting at home in Virginia

Police said a group of people were inside the home when one began shooting, striking four men. The suspect fled the home.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police said two men were killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Virginia.

When officers arrived, they found one man outside the home who was later pronounced dead. Officers found three additional gunshot victims inside the home. One of the men later died at the hospital. Two other men remain hospitalized. Police said the extent of their injuries are unknown.