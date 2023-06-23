Police: Officer seriously injured when struck by car reported stolen

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A northern Virginia police officer has been seriously injured after authorities say he was struck by a stolen car he was attempting to stop.
The driver then sped directly at the officer, according to police. The officer opened fire before he was struck by the car. The car crashed and the driver fled on foot.
Police say the suspect was found around 1:30 a.m. Friday after an extensive search and did not appear to have been injured by the officer’s gunfire.
The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they would release more information Friday after the suspect is formally arrested.