Gas pipeline explodes near interstate in rural Virginia, no injuries reported

STRASBURG, Va. — A gas line exploded Tuesday near a highway in rural western Virginia, but no injuries were reported, according to local officials.
Witnesses saw the explosion in a field off Interstate 81 after 8 a.m. and called authorities, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Vollmer said by telephone. The explosion happened near Battlefield Road and Copp Road, she said.
The interstate was closed briefly, but the fire has been contained, Vollmer said. No structures were threatened, she said.
TC Energy said it is working with local authorities to investigate the explosion.
Strasburg is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Washington, D.C.