Crowds watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 98th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Thousands of people gathered Wednesday to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual trek across the Assateague Channel.
A chestnut-colored filly, No. 70, was crowned Queen Neptune as the first pony to complete the swim, according to The Daily Times.
“Saltwater cowboys” on horseback round up ponies, who swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island. Foals are auctioned off to help control the size of the herd, although a few are designated to return to Assateague Island to remain and help replenish the herd.