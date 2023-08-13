Man wanted in his father's death in Ohio is arrested by Maryland police following a chase

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland police caught, following a brief car chase, a motorist accused in the stabbing death of his father in Ohio several hours before, authorities said.
Police in Wauseon, Ohio, said they were called to a home Saturday morning where they found Edwin Aguilera, 64, dead from several stab wounds. A woman also was injured and taken to a hospital in Toledo, Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said. An arrest warrant charging Aguilera’s son with murder and felonious assault was issued, the chief said in a separate news release.
Troopers located the sedan on I-70 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The sedan driven by Cespedes struck a Hagerstown police vehicle, followed by a pursuit for another 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) before heavy traffic brought the suspect’s car to a stop, leading to the arrest, Maryland police said.
Maryland police said Cespedes also was charged with first- and second-degree assault and traffic violations related to the pursuit. The state police communications office said in a email that Cespedes remained Sunday in the Frederick County detention center and didn’t have attorney contact information for him.
Chittenden said that security at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore also assisted with the case, but he didn’t provide details.