Troopers on leave after shooting suspect who lunged at them with knife, Maryland State Police say

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Two Maryland state troopers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who police said lunged at them with a knife.

The troopers responded to a home in St. Mary’s County on Friday night for a report of a possible suicidal person, state police said in a news release Saturday. As they approached the door, they were met by a 22-year-old man who attempted to stab one of the troopers, piercing his uniform and ballistic vest, state police said.