THE DISTRICT

21-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Southeast Washington, adding to a D.C. homicide count that is already 41­ percent higher than at the same time last year, according to police statistics.

Police responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 4600 block of Benning Road SE. They found Avery Anderson, 21, of Southeast, with multiple gunshot wounds and “no signs consistent with life,” according to a statement from police. His body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

— Tara Bahrampour

Kavanaugh protests brought 171 arrests

Protests against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on Saturday led to 171 arrests at the Capitol and the Supreme Court, authorities said Sunday.

U.S. Capitol Police said 164 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.” They were processed off-site and released.

Seven people arrested at the Supreme Court will remain in the D.C. jail until Tuesday, since Monday is a federal holiday, Cpl. Doug Harrison of the Supreme Court Police said. He did not say what they had been charged with.

— Tara Bahrampour

VIRGINIA

Possible human bones discovered in park

Loudoun County authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy discovered possible human remains along a trail in a Sterling-area park Saturday, officials said Sunday.

The deputy was on foot patrol on a trail in Claude Moore Park about 11:30 a.m. when he came across what appeared to be bones and other items near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue, said Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County sheriff.

Detectives and crime scene investigators combed the wooded area, which is not far from schools, for evidence. A medical examiner will determine whether the remains are indeed human.

— Arelis R. Hernández