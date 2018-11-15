THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Shaw neighborhood

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night on a street in the Shaw neighborhood in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Javon Smith of Southeast Washington was found with a gunshot wound about 10:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Eighth Street NW, in LeDroit Park.

Police said they believe Smith was shot a block south, in the 800 block of Florida Avenue NW, on the border with Shaw, and ran to Eighth Street, where he collapsed.

— Peter Hermann

Man charged in October slaying

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old man who was attacked last month in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington.

Tondrick Murphy, also 26, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police said in a statement that Murphy has no fixed address.

Police said the shooting occurred just after midnight on Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. The victim, Marquis Jones, who police said also has no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two men were seen arguing on the street and the victim pushed Murphy. Police said in the affidavit that Murphy shot Jones once, and then shot him six more times as he lay on the ground.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police investigate Gaithersburg death

A Maryland man was found dead Tuesday in Montgomery County, and police described the death as suspicious.

The man, identified as Dammeon Terrell Powell of Gaithersburg, was found by the side of a road about 8:45 a.m. in the Gaithersburg area, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

The statement said the discovery was made near Cherry Laurel Lane and Coriander Drive. The circumstances of the death were not known, but police are investigating the possibility that a vehicle was involved, the statement said.

— Martin Weil and Justin Wm. Moyer

Tourism spending up in state

Maryland officials say tourism spending increased in 2017, despite a drop in overall visitors.

The Baltimore Sun cites a release from the Maryland Department of Commerce that says visitors to Maryland spent more than $17 billion in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Overall visitation dropped from 42.1 million in 2016 to 41.5 million last year, but officials touted an increase in visitors from targeted markets, such as New York. Visitors from New York increased 10 percent last year, which Commerce Secretary Mike Gill credited to marketing strategy and efforts to enhance the visitor experience.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Shooting by officers ruled justified

A Virginia prosecutor has found two police officers were justified in shooting and seriously wounding a man after he fired at them from a house roof, so no criminal charges will be filed against the officers.

The incident happened about 5:41 p.m. Nov. 4 on Laurel Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. Police said a man called 911 and said his grandson Brett Anthony Monteith, 29, was “bleeding and holding a firearm.” Police later figured out that Monteith had shot himself.

When officers arrived, Monteith fired at them with a .22-caliber rifle from the roof of the home, and law enforcement called for backup, authorities said. Two of the four officers who were on the scene fired back at Monteith, police said.

Monteith, who now faces criminal charges, was struck in the upper body.

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert reviewed the case and ruled “both officers were justified in their use of deadly force against the accused during this encounter.”

Police said the two officers who fired their weapons were Evan Jurgensen, 25, and John Yenchak, 22.

— Dana Hegdpeth

Man convicted of making school threats

A Georgia man convicted of making threats against schools in Virginia has been sentenced to prison.

The Daily Progress reports 48-year-old Michael Anthony Townes was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison. A release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia says Townes pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of making threats sent in interstate commerce to injure another person.

Townes posted comments on Yahoo News on Oct. 10 threatening a “copycat of Vegas” at an unspecified school in Charlottesville, according to a statement of facts signed by Townes. The comments came less than two weeks after a gunman killed dozens in Las Vegas.

— Associated Press