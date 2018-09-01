THE DISTRICT

28-year-old man is fatally shot in SE

A District man died early Saturday after he was shot in Southeast Washington, police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Carl Day-Baker, 28, of Southeast. Police went to the 1500 block of T Street SE at about 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. They found Day-Baker with gunshot wounds. A

Authorities said he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Detectives said they are searching for a gunman who was driving a silver Lexus.

Saturday’s killing was the 104th homicide in the District this year, according to city data. Violent crime overall has decreased, but the citywide homicide rate has increased by nearly 40 percent since this time last year.

Homicides have been disproportionately located in Ward 8, where Day-Baker was killed. According to crime data, the homicide Saturday was the 47th in Ward 8 and the fourth in an area along Minnesota Avenue SW.

— Reis Thebault

MARYLAND

Woman missing, man dies in floodwaters

Authorities continued searching Saturday for a woman swept away by floodwaters Friday evening while trying to rescue a 67-year-old man who died after the water carried away his car in Harford County.

Witnesses told police that rushing water submerged the man’s car on a bridge along Route 136 near James Run Road.

A man and a woman in a truck stopped and tried to help, but the woman fell and was swept off the bridge.

Soon afterward, the car holding the man she had been trying to rescue was swept off, as well. His body was recovered Saturday. Maryland State Police identified him as Daniel Samis of Abingdon, Md. The missing woman was not identified, pending notification of her family.

— Steve Thompson

Woman attacked on Greenbelt park path

Greenbelt police are investigating an assault on a woman Saturday morning as she walked on a path around the lake at Buddy Attick Lake Park.

The woman said she was walking at about 8:20 a.m. when she passed the man near the park entrance across from Greenhill Road, police said. The man then approached her from behind, told her to lie down and threw her to the ground, police said.

The man ran off after the woman began to yell. She was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The man is described as black, in his 20s, about 6 foot tall, with a thin build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a black button-down shirt and black pants. Police ask anyone with information to call 301-474-7200.

— Katherine Shaver