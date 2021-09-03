A 14-year-old boy found nearby with a gun was was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.
According to prosecutors, the 14-year-old and a friend went to the recreation center because the friend had a dispute with one of the teens who was shot, news outlets report. After a fistfight began, authorities allege a 17-year-old Germantown boy told the 14-year-old to shoot the victims and the younger boy pulled out a gun and shot them, according to charging documents.
The older teen fled, but surrendered this week. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond