GERMANTOWN, Md. — A second teen has been charged in a shooting at a Maryland recreation center basketball court last month that left one man dead and three teens injured, police announced Friday.

When Montgomery County police responded to a report of a shooting outside the Plum Gar Community Recreation Center in Germantown, they found four victims. The three teens and one man were taken to area hospitals and the man died, police said.

A 14-year-old boy found nearby with a gun was was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

According to prosecutors, the 14-year-old and a friend went to the recreation center because the friend had a dispute with one of the teens who was shot, news outlets report. After a fistfight began, authorities allege a 17-year-old Germantown boy told the 14-year-old to shoot the victims and the younger boy pulled out a gun and shot them, according to charging documents.

The older teen fled, but surrendered this week. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult with first-degree­ murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond