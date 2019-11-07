The newspaper says Clements surrendered to police on Oct. 1, but the charge against him was certified late last month in juvenile court and sent to an adult court. It says he’s being held at a juvenile detention center but may be transferred to an adult jail if the case isn’t resolved by his 18th birthday in April.
