BALTIMORE — Two toddlers and three adults are recovering from bullet wounds after being shot in a South Baltimore neighborhood.

Media reports said Baltimore police said the victims in Friday night’s shooting included two children who are 1- and 2-years-old. Also shot were a woman and two men. Police say all were in stable condition at area hospitals.

Baltimore police said three other men were fatally shot in separate incidents Friday.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said the level of violence is upsetting to him and other law-abiding citizens of Baltimore.

