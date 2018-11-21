MARYLAND

3 arrested in fatal Laurel shooting

Three men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old found dead on a sidewalk in Laurel.

The slaying of Hassan Lucky, 19, stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to Prince George’s County police.

Lucky was shot at around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road, police said. Officers called to the area pronounced Lucky dead.

Three have been charged with first-degree murder and are in custody in Prince George’s County jail: Dream Edwards, 20; Abdul Kandeh, 18; and Ramon Bowman, 18. Edwards and Kandeh are of Laurel. Bowman is of Glen Burnie.

— Lynh Bui

Minor injury reported in restaurant fire

Patrons and staff of a restaurant in Montgomery County fled a fire there Tuesday night that blazed through the roof, authorities said.

The fire began in duct work at Sardi’s restaurant in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue in the Gaithersburg area, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. Flames vented through the roof, he said.

He said one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the two-alarm blaze that presented challenges to the 100 firefighters sent to the scene.

About a dozen patrons and all staff members escaped when the fire was first noticed, Piringer said.

— Martin Weil

Head of Baltimore criminal justice is out

A senior criminal justice official in Baltimore’s government has announced he’s departing City Hall.

In a Wednesday tweet, Drew Vetter says he’s leaving his director post next week at the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed Vetter to direct her criminal justice office in 2017. He’d previously been chief of staff at the Baltimore Police Department.

Vetter touts accomplishments such as additional CitiWatch cameras and a new ShotSpotter system to detect gun discharges. But part of his tenure also coincided with Baltimore’s worst per capita homicide rate. The 342 homicides notched last year yielded a rate of 56 per 100,000 people, well above that of any other big American city.

— Associated Press