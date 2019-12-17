By then, former principal Scott Bloom, 39, was working at another school. He’s since been placed on adminstrative leave. The others involved in the case, Cylmeera Gastav, 48, and Cecilia Maria Benavides, 59, were placed on leave and have since been fired from their roles as instructional aides.

An investigation found Bloom was notified about possible abuse during the previous school year, but didn’t report it to authorities as he’s legally required to do, police said. Gastav and Benavides were aides to a special education teacher, officials said.

Police declined to detail the abuse, but said the children didn’t require medical attention.

Bloom didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. It’s unclear whether Bloom, Gastav and Benavides have lawyers.

