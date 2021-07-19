Firefighters searched the home and found one child dead inside and two others were taken to a hospital, where they later died, she said.
Two adults and one child who survived the fire are displaced and receiving assistance from the local Red Cross. One firefighter and one resident were treated for minor burns.
An initial investigation did not find anything suspicious, Donelan said. Fire officials and the county police are investigating the fire’s cause and the death of the three children. Firefighters will also work to determine whether the home had functional smoke alarms.