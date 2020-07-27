The driver of the Honda, Shaketa Denise Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the state police. Two girls, ages 9 and 11, died upon impact. A 12-year-old girl died at the hospital two days after the crash.
The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, the state police said.
The state police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, adding that the investigation is continuing.
