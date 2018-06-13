ROANOKE, Va. — Police say an 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting deaths of three people found dead inside a southwest Virginia home.

Roanoke police said in a news release Tuesday night that Trevor E. Charles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three gun-related counts.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Miranda B. Trump of Roanoke, 20-year-old Brandon D. Dekle of Bent Mountain and 21-year-old Cole P. Kennedy of Bent Mountain.

A police spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide further details about how Charles may have been connected to the victims or about a possible motive.

Charles’ defense attorney, Jeffrey Dorsey, said his client appeared in court by video Wednesday for an arraignment.

Dorsey said he had not yet spoken with Charles and declined further comment.

