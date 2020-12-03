Moser declined to say whether the victims were employees of the restaurant, The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported. No customers were involved, Moser added.
All three victims suffered burns and two were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Richmond, officials said. The victim with life-threatening injuries was taken by helicopter to a separate Richmond medical center, according to authorities.
An update on their conditions were not immediately available Thursday night.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known, but Moser said it appears to have been an “accidental situation.”
“There was nothing intentional,” he said. “There was no foul play.”
The sheriff’s office, the Caroline Fire and Rescue Department and Carolina County building official Kevin Wightman are investigating the explosion.
Doswell is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Richmond.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.