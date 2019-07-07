SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — State police say three people have died and a fourth suffered serious injuries in a car crash in central Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of Courthouse Road, a two-lane highway in Spotsylvania County, roughly half way between Richmond and Washington, D.C.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police had no more information available Saturday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

