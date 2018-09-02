MARYLAND

3 killed early Sunday

in crashes in Md.

A pedestrian and two people on a motorcycle were killed early Sunday in crashes in Maryland.

Donald Tyner, 56, and Janell McDougald, 45, both of Baltimore, were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding on U.S. 50 in Anne Arundel County was struck by a silver Ford Expedition, Maryland State Police said.

They died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 at Ridgely Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Expedition was taken into custody, according to authorities. Charges are pending.

A few hours later, a pedestrian was fatally struck in Greenbelt.

The incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. on the southbound ramp of Kenilworth Avenue heading onto Route 193. Police said the woman, identified as Paulinette F. Pearl Bedran, 29, of Silver Spring, walked into the roadway and was struck by two vehicles.

The drivers remained at the scene, Greenbelt police spokesman George Mathews said.

— Luz Lazo

Police find woman dying in Oxon Hill area

A woman was fatally wounded early Sunday in the Oxon Hill area of Prince George’s County, officials said.

Police responding to a report of a stabbing about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Southview Drive found a woman lying on the floor inside an apartment with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police were trying to determine a motive, and they said in a tweet that the killing did not appear to be a “random act.”

— Luz Lazo

VIRGINIA

Woman is found dead

in inflatable pool

A Warrenton woman was found dead inside an inflatable swimming pool Saturday, and her brother was charged with murder, Fauquier County authorities said Sunday.

Angie A. Walls, 53, was found unconscious in the pool on the rear deck of her home about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies identified Wall’s brother, Ashton Dunlap Berry, 51, as a suspect and arrested him on a first-degree-murder charge.

Authorities said the siblings shared a home.

There had been a physical altercation earlier in the day, authorities said, but they did not specify whether the altercation was between Walls and Berry. Later, another relative found Walls unconscious in the swimming pool.

An autopsy report is pending.

— Luz Lazo