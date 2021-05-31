BALTIMORE — Police say three men were shot and killed in a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood, part of an especially deadly Memorial Day weekend in the city.

Baltimore Police say they were called just after 9 p.m. Sunday to Spaulding Avenue, a few blocks from Pimlico race track.

Officers found three victims. A 20-year-old man who’d been shot in the head was declared dead at the scene. A second man of unknown age was also found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man of unknown age had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there have been 136 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 127 at this same time last year. Baltimore had its deadliest year on record in 2019, with 348 homicides in the calendar year.

Earlier in the day, a man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured in separate shootings across the city.

Three people were killed in separate shootings on Saturday.