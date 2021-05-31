A third man of unknown age had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say there have been 136 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 127 at this same time last year. Baltimore had its deadliest year on record in 2019, with 348 homicides in the calendar year.
Earlier in the day, a man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically injured in separate shootings across the city.
Three people were killed in separate shootings on Saturday.