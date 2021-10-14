One man got the patron’s key, but didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission vehicle, Kimmitz said. When other patrons came to help, the men fled in their own car.
A deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but they got onto I-95 and headed north at speeds just under 100 mph, Kimmitz said. The car then crashed through barrier arms and into HOV lanes and went 2 miles (3 kilometers) in the wrong direction before the men stopped and ran off.
A police dog found the men and two surrendered after a warning that the dog would be turned loose, Kimmitz said. The dog captured the third man who ran. He was treated for a dog bite. The men were charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy and other offences.