From 2013 to 2018, court documents state Chester Moody Jr. of Glenn Dale, Maryland; Emmanuel Powe Sr. of Frederick, Maryland; and Odell Anderson Sr. of Washington, D.C., sponsored and exhibited dogs. The men also bought and sold, trained and delivered dogs used in fighting ventures and had equipment, such as veterinary kits and heavy chains for restraining dogs.
Throughout the conspiracy, prosecutors said the men participated in multiple fights, including a 2016 fight in King George, Virginia, where participants were led to a secret location and two losing dogs died. The event involved dogs owned and sponsored by Anderson, Powe and Moody.
All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in dog fighting activities, prosecutors said. Moody will serve one year and one day in prison and Powe will serve 18 months. Anderson, who also pleaded guilty to causing a child to attend an illegal animal fight, will serve 18 months.