The driver told police he got out of his car and tried to reason with the girl, who was then joined by a female teen. He said the girls then called for another teen to join them and a male teen arrived, grabbed him and punched him in the head. He said the three beat him, stole his money and took his glasses. One of the girls hit him with a metal chair when he tried to run, he said. He eventually made it back to his car and cellphone and called police.