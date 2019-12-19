The driver told police he got out of his car and tried to reason with the girl, who was then joined by a female teen. He said the girls then called for another teen to join them and a male teen arrived, grabbed him and punched him in the head. He said the three beat him, stole his money and took his glasses. One of the girls hit him with a metal chair when he tried to run, he said. He eventually made it back to his car and cellphone and called police.
The teens have since been released into the custody of their guardians. It’s unclear if they have lawyers or if they were the patrons who placed the delivery order.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.