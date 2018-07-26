WOOLWINE, Va. — An explosion has injured three workers at a company in Virginia that makes custom machinery.

News outlets report the employees were hurt Wednesday in the explosion at Thomas Industrial Fabrication in Woolwine.

Patrick County Emergency Services Coordinator Steve Allen tells The Roanoke Times the three were all alert as they were taken for medical care.

Allen says in an email that two of the workers probably would be treated and released. He did not provide details about what caused the explosion but says federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials will investigate.

Thomas Industrial’s website says the company makes products according to its customer’s specifications.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

