As a result of the crash, Washington suffers from complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic condition that usually affects arms or legs, and prevents her from working. Just before the attack, Washington had earned her EMT certification and was about to start work, with the eventual goal of becoming a firefighter.

“I am left behind. I am still stuck. I don’t feel like I got the help and the same guidance as other people have,” she said. “I’m just trying to say, who is going to be responsible for me or any victims that are left who can’t go back to their normal life because of injuries, who do we call on? Who do we ask for help? What do we do when we can’t go back to work and take care of ourselves, our family? I have no answers and no one else has any answers, either.”

On Tuesday, more than 30 people gathered on Fourth Street to show solidarity with and support for Washington.

“Oftentimes, the focus is put on the lives that were lost,” local activist Myra Anderson said. “But this evening, we are putting the focus on the quality of life that was lost.”

She said the trauma and healing did not end after the summer of 2017, and for many it will be lifelong.

“It’s very, very important to acknowledge that it’s been three years, our city has gone on, a lot of people have moved on with their lives, but there are some survivors who are still stuck,” Anderson said. “And it’s only right as a community that we not only show up for them, but we also think about other tangible ways that we can support them.”

Sherrika Nowell-Greene, a family friend, said she was there to see Washington receive her EMT certification, and saw the happiness and joy on her face.

“She had finally found her niche in life, and for it to be taken away in just a blink of an eye, not many of you have seen the darkness in her eyes, it hurts,” she said.

In an interview, Washington said she initially thought she only had an ankle injury and was going to be able to go back to work, but after eight months she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome. She also was concussed during the crash, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury that has brought on panic attacks, anxiety and some “explosive episodes.”

She said she’s applied for and been denied disability four times, most recently in March. She’s now appealing.

The Heal Charlottesville Fund, which has distributed more than $600,000 to survivors over the last three years, has assisted Washington with rent and other bills, she said, but the fund is mostly depleted.

“I don’t have a permanent solution or permanent way to take care of myself still,” she said.

Washington said she also applied for funding through the Virginia Victims Fund, a state program created to help victims of violent crime with out-of-pocket expenses that acts as a payer of last resort.

“I was told by the Virginia Victims Fund that they cannot help me at all until they know for sure that I have no other income sources coming in to help me,” she said.

Emma Washington, Tay’s mother, said she had been helping her daughter cover costs, but since her son was murdered last year, she hasn’t been able to work either.

“I’m no longer able to help her, not even mentally or emotionally, because of what I’m going through trying to live every day and get through a grieving process,” she said. “There’s a lot that my little family has gone through, but we’re still here and her being willing to speak out now is tremendous.”

Tay Washington said she needs support in all levels of her life.

“I want people to know that I’m fighting and my life is first priority,” Washington said. “My life matters and I’m important too, and they can’t throw me away. I won’t let you throw me away.”