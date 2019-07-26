This July 10, 2019 photo shows former Christopher Newport track athlete Shelia Trice-Myers in Newport News, Va. On March 11, 1989, Sheila Trice won four individual championships — the long jump, the triple jump, the 55-meter dash, and the 55-meter hurdles. She accounted for 40 of CNC’s 50 points. And, by herself, she outscored runner-up Rochester by nine points. (Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP) (Associated Press)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thirty years have passed along with some of the particulars. But one moment Sheila Trice will always remember.

It was the day before the NCAA Division III women’s indoor track championship in Brunswick, Maine. She was in the hotel lobby with her Christopher Newport College teammates when an opposing coach approached.

“So you’re the Trice girl?” he asked.

“Yes, sir,” she answered.

“You know you’re going to win this thing all by yourself,” he said.

Trice reacted with a smile, maybe an awkward laugh, and that was it. But the next day, she proved that stranger, whose name or team she doesn’t recall, to be quite the prophet.

On March 11, 1989, Sheila Trice won four individual championships — the long jump, the triple jump, the 55-meter dash, and the 55-meter hurdles. She accounted for 40 of CNC’s 50 points. And, by herself, she outscored runner-up Rochester by nine points.

“Her performance and accomplishment, it was truly amazing,” said Vince Brown, the Captains’ track coach from 1980-2005. “She won the event by herself. That in itself is quite an accomplishment.”

How rare is four individual championships in one meet? Consider that in the history of NCAA track — all three divisions, male and female, indoor and outdoor — Trice is one of three athletes to ever do it.

One is Wadeline Jonathas, from the University of Massachusetts Boston, in 2018. The other is . . . wait for it . . . Jesse Owens of Ohio State in 1935.

“It was just me and Jesse Owens at the time,” Trice said. “My son tells his friends and they say, ‘That’s not true.’ He calls me and says ‘Can you tell them? Can you tell them?’”

The following month, Trice made Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd. She still has the issue, which has Masters champion Nick Faldo on the cover.

Now 52, she’s Sheila Trice-Myers. Her husband of 27 years, Kevin, also ran track at Christopher Newport.

They have a 24-year-old son, Malek, who grew up hating track. Home is Hampton, and she works for Optima Health Care.

It’s been years since she ran. But could she ever run.

Her career on the track started by accident. When she was around 9 or 10, Trice’s mother entered her in a local track meet. Reason being, she had a lot of energy and no way to harness it.

“I think I entered everything,” she said. “And that day, I fell in love with track. I couldn’t wait for field day so I could run.”

Trice wanted to compete in college but wasn’t sure where. A former teammate from Louisa County High who was at Christopher Newport recommended she take a visit. She did and fell in love with the small environment. (That was before CNC became CNU and added a few dozen buildings).

With no state championships at Louisa County, Trice didn’t bring a knockout resume. But Brown saw her desire early. She won her first title as a freshman in 1987 on the Captains’ 400-meter relay team.

“You could tell she was destined for good things,” Brown said.

Then came her sophomore year, in which Trice won three NCAA championships — the 55 meters indoor, the 100 meters and triple jump outdoor.

“She was an amazing athlete,” former Christopher Newport teammate Barbara Robb-Davis said. “I always wondered why she was at Christopher Newport as opposed to a Division I or Division II school.”

Going into the 1989 indoor meet, that coach in the hotel lobby wasn’t the only one who knew about Sheila Trice. In fact, that she won four events that year shouldn’t be considered an upset.

“You could see the possibility before they even left based on the rankings,” Kevin Myers said. “Not saying you knew it was going to happen, but she was pretty high in the rankings in every single event.”

None of Trice’s times or distances that historic day were a meet record. But at the time, only Owens had won four events in a single meet before. Trice found that out from a Sports Illustrated reporter a few weeks later.

“It was like, wow!” Kevin Myers said. “When you hear Jesse Owens’ name, you don’t even have to know track to know he’s the standard.”

Going into the 1990 indoor meet in Northampton, Mass., everyone wondered what Trice would do for an encore. She won two events that time — the 55 dash and 55 hurdles. She was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

Trice scored 34 of her team’s 59 points, and the Captains easily won their third consecutive indoor championship.

In four years, Trice won 15 national championships (12 individual, three relays) and 32 All-American awards. The Captains won six national titles — three indoor, three outdoor.

Twenty-nine years after her final season, Trice still holds the CNU record in the 55 dash (6.80 seconds) and 55 hurdles (8.00). She was named the Division III female track athlete of the 1980s and is among the most decorated athletes in Christopher Newport history.

Three decades later, she remains an inspiration.

“I’m a track coach now, and she’s one of the examples I use to my athletes all the time,” Robb-Davis said. “She was short (5-foot-3), and most people think shorter people can’t run hurdles that well. But she just glided over the hurdles like no one else.”

Trice graduated in 1991 with a degree in leisure studies. She competed for another year until tearing her groin muscle.

“I did some coaching,” she said. “Not full time or anything like that. I’m good standing on the sideline.”

Sheila and Kevin were married in 1992, and she’s been serving her community ever since. Her first job was with School Age Child Care (SACC) in Fairfax County. Then she worked for the department of parks and recreation in Richmond.

In 1998, Trice-Myers became a youth director for the City of Petersburg. Her job was to help at-risk youths by helping them find jobs or get into college.

Since 2017, Trice-Myers has been a marking development and community specialist for Optima Health. Her office is in Norfolk, but her job takes her all over the Peninsula and parts of Central Virginia.

Like every Christopher Newport alum, she’s amazed at how the campus has grown over the last three decades.

“When I first came back to the area and went to the campus, I got lost,” she said. “Buildings I was looking for weren’t here anymore, and streets weren’t streets anymore. It’s beautiful.”

So are the memories.

