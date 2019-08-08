WASHINGTON — An internal review of D.C. public schools showed that more than 30% of their employees have expired background checks.

News outlets report Chancellor Lewis Ferebee shared the review’s findings with parents Tuesday and in a letter Wednesday.

The District launched the review in June after an employee of a private before- and after-school program allegedly kissed and fondled a 13-year-old student on multiple occasions. The District said it discovered the company didn’t conduct proper background checks.

Ferebee says by the end of October all after-school staff, school staff, and central office staff will have active background checks. He also says staff will receive more training on how to spot and respond to sexual misconduct cases.

Ferebee’s actions only concern public schools.

