The facility has 265 active cases. They account for more than half the 474 known active cases in all the state prisons. The 925-inmate prison is located east of Emporia in Southampton County.
Another outbreak is at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. It has 115 cases.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
