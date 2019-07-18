BALTIMORE — An audit says a possible infusion of $3.2 million in state funds and savings from a shortened season may not be enough to save the cash-strapped Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

The Baltimore Sun reports the SC&H Group audit released Tuesday says both methods would only temporarily help BSO unless additional revenues streams are established. It says it’s unclear if the orchestra will survive the year.

The audit considered the possible state emergency funding, which Gov. Larry Hogan refused to partially release this year. Hogan cited concerns that the state could soon face a $961 million deficit.

Hogan signaled in May that he might not release the first installment of the funds, leading the orchestra to abruptly cancel its summer series and lock out musicians amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

