The structure was completely destroyed and all of the chickens inside were killed. It wasn’t immediately clear who managed the farm.

Approximately 10,000 chickens were killed in a blaze at a poultry house in North Carolina just one day prior, Chief M. Dale Couch of the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department told McClatchy News. Crews responded to the Yadkinville farm, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Winston-Salem, on Thursday afternoon and discovered the fire spreading near the feed silos, Couch said. The ventilation system was activated and caused the fire to move rapidly through the structure, he added.

The operation is managed by Mountaire Farm, a Delaware-based chicken producer with 28 locations in North Carolina, according to Couch.

The two fires didn’t appear to be related and no workers were injured in either. The cities are about 260 miles (418 kilometers) apart.