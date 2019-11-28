Comptroller’s office spokesman Alan Brody says the bank did not make it clear to the state that the new routing numbers would not work for all customers. He says the state was “under the assumption everything was hunky-dory.”

Capital One spokeswoman Sarah Craighill says the bank is upgrading its deposit systems and sent routing numbers to certain customers, but “there may have been some confusion” that caused delays in some cases.

The state is advising employees to contact their local branch or call the customer service line.

