The effort was widely seen as a strategy to siphon votes away from Taylor’s Democratic opponent, Elaine Luria, who ultimately won the race.

Special prosecutor John Beamer said the ballot fraud investigation isn’t over. He said he expects to seek at least one more indictment.

Beamer added that no one has been cleared, including Taylor. The former congressman is challenging Luria again this year in an effort to get his seat back.

“He’s part of the campaign and the whole campaign is under investigation,” Beamer said.

Taylor’s campaign manager, Regan Roberts, said in a statement that Taylor had “no knowledge of any wrongdoing” and that he would never condone the “unethical decisions” of his former campaign staffers.

Roberts said Taylor was told by state police that he was not under investigation and only was wanted as a witness. She also said that prosecutors were “more preoccupied with political justice ... than actual justice.”