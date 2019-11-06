News outlets report the shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Walmart lot in Warrenton. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside their car after a confrontation. They were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspects fled and then were involved in a crash. Authorities say the suspects fled on foot and were all arrested over several hours Tuesday night. They face charges including malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD