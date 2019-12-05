It would help economic development and local business opportunities, the groups say. The high-speed train could connect the two cities in 15 minutes along a 36-mile route.

The project is currently under review by federal, state and local agencies, as well as the Federal Railroad Administration.

The four chambers of commerce serve more than 1,500 member organizations, representing cities, agencies and businesses throughout portions of central Maryland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD