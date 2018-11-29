CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — They’re not easily placed under a tree, but an atypical holiday gift option has presented itself in the form of four wild pony foals up for auction next month.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced Wednesday night that four late-born foals from the wild herd it manages will be for sale.

The fire company is offering two fillies and two colts, one of which is a rare “medicine hat” pony made even more valuable in some circles by his blue eyes. The “medicine hat” descriptor refers to his head’s colored patch.

Bids start at $1,500 and must be mailed in by Dec. 14.

The ponies will not be available for buyback, where bidders purchase naming rights but the ponies remain on the island.

