WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A school bus crash in Maryland sent four people to the hospital.

Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Michael Doerrer tells The Frederick News-Post that a bus turning into Walkersville High School’s parking lot on Thursday was struck by a car. Two students, the bus driver and the car driver were hospitalized. The only other person aboard the bus, an assistant, wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Doerrer says there were no serious injuries.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Tim Clarke says that a preliminary investigation indicated that the bus driver was at fault. No charges have been filed yet.

