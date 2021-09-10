Each crane is about 450 feet (137 meters) tall, about 25 feet (8 meters) taller than the current cranes, port officials said.
With the cranes hanging off each side of the ship, they were about 176 feet (54 meters) tall, leaving just about 10 feet (3 meters) of clearance under the bridges, according to the state and Coast Guard.
The new cranes will help double the port’s container capacity once the Howard Street Tunnel is expanded to allow freight trains to carry containers stacked two-high. Ports America Chesapeake, which runs the Seagirt Marine Terminal under a lease with the state, purchased the massive cranes, which will allow longshoremen to unload two even larger and wider container ships at once.
The 1,740-ton cranes can reach 23 containers across a container ship and each can lift 187,500 pounds of cargo at once.