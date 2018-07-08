THE DISTRICT

4 shootings reported in 8 hours Saturday

At least four separate shootings were reported in the District within about eight hours late Saturday, according to D.C. police.

The first of the victims did not appear seriously wounded. Conditions of the others were not available.

The first of the shooting victims occurred about 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace SE, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. He said the victim was grazed.

Of the other three attacks, one was reported about 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of 33rd Street SE, police said.

Police were told that the day’s third and fourth shootings both occurred in the hour before midnight. Both were reported in Northeast Washington, about 15 minutes apart. The sites were about a mile and a half from each other. It was not immediately clear if they were connected.

One occurred at 11:21 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road, in the Eckington area.

The other shooting occurred at 11:36 p.m.in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, the police said. The site is in the Brentwood area of the city. No description was available of a possible assailant.

— Martin Weil