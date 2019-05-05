THE DISTRICT

4 shootings in 4 hours; 1 killed in Southeast

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington on Saturday night. The shooting was one of at least four reported by police in about four hours.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE, D.C. police said.

The victim was identified as Saoun Coplins of Northeast Washington.

The Saturday night gunfire began about 7:30 p.m. with a shooting in the 400 block of Riggs Road NE, according to a preliminary police account.

Two more shootings were reported around 11 p.m.

One was in Northeast, in the 4500 block of Douglas Street in the Kenilworth area, between the Aquatic Gardens and the Metro Orange Line tracks. The other, and the fourth of the night, was reported in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SE, a street that includes new three-story rowhouses on one side and a large shopping center on the other.

All the shooting sites were relatively far apart, and nothing immediately indicated any connection among them.

— Martin Weil

1 charged in fight near

NW metro station

A knife was brandished in fight in the heart of the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington on Saturday afternoon, the D.C. police said.

They said the confrontation occurred about 4:35 p.m. in the 800 block of 23rd Street NW. The site is about one block south of the Foggy Bottom Metro station and is close to several buildings on the George Washington University campus.

During the fight, police said, those involved fell to the ground. People were treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

They said Robert Eugene Gregory, 55, of Northwest Washington was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight.

— Martin Weil

