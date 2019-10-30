The dump truck and car then crossed into the opposite lane and hit two motorcycles. The motorcyclists, 50-year-old Stacy Virts and 25-year-old Brooke Riley, and 85-year-old Anna Stottlemyer, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old David Stottlemyer, was flown to a trauma center for medical treatment. Murphy rode in an ambulance to another hospital.

Police say the case will be presented to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

